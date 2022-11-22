Bigg Boss 16: Kushal Tandon Questions Sumbul's Father's Call, Slams Him For Speaking Ill About Tina

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, we saw Sumbul Touqeer Khan getting a call from her father who asked her to teach a lesson to co-contestants Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. This is for the second time in the show that the Imlie actress got a chance to speak to her father. Former Bigg Boss contestant Kushal Tandon has questioned the same, asking makers if the show has become merely a joke.

In his recent Tweet, Kushal wrote, “Why sumbul is only contestant who’s dad was allowed to come on stage to talk about how she is goin ….. how she is the only contestant who’s dad gives her a cal and can talk over phone……"

Advertisement

The Ek Hazaro Mein Meri Behna Hai actor further lashed out at Sumbul’s father for allegedly calling Tina Datta ‘kamini’. “And how dare her dad is allowed to have a phone call now … and how can he speak Ill of other contestants … vo bhi kiski ki Beti hain his dad is saying tina is Kamini… stay out of her wow," he added.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Sumbul received a call from her father in the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16 when the latter advised his daughter to stay away from Tina and Shalin. “Beta suno, Tina aur Shalin se dur raho. Yeh dono bohot badi kahani bana rahe hai aur kuch nahi kar rahe beta. Tumko maine jacket bheji thi, tum Shalin ki jacket pehen ke ghum rahi ho. Tumko maine 5-5 jacket bheji hai. Malum hai log kitni gaaliyaan de rahe hai mujhe ki apni beti ka tamasha ban diya aur pata nahi kya kya’ (Listen, stay away from Tina and Shalin. They are only making stories about you and nothing else. I sent 5-5 jackets for you and you are still wearing Shalin’s jacket and roaming. People are accusing me of ruining your image and what not)" he had said.

Read all the Latest Movies News here