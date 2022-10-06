Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh Says She Signed Salman Khan's Show To 'Earn a Lot of Money'

The Miss India runner-up Manya Singh is currently locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house. However, do you know what was her ‘prime reason’ to sign the show? Before entering the controversial reality show, Manya told a news portal that she signed Bigg Boss 16 because she wants to earn a lot of money. Besides this, she also shared that she wants people to recognise her too.

“I really want to earn a lot of money, that’s the prime reason for taking up the show. Other than that, I want people to recognise me. Priyanka Chopra is also a Miss India but people know her for who she is, not just in India but globally. That’s what I want," she told indianexpress.com.

During the interaction, Manya also revealed that she has withdrawn herself from the Miss India training in order to pursue her acting career aspirations. She also mentioned that she wants to get noticed on the show to get some projects. “I want to get into acting. And that is all about exploring ourselves. This is why I pulled out of the training as I didn’t want to be projected as just a prim and proper person. Also, since I know people have liked me in real life, I am not scared to be under the spotlight 24X7 on the show. Given it’s a reality show, I am actually looking forward to being myself on the show," Manya added.

Advertisement

On being asked about her parents’ reaction to her signing Bigg Boss 16, Manya shared that they have been very supportive of her decision. “It was the last day of Ganpati, and we were about to go for the Visarjan when the team called and said you are on board. I felt it was the universe telling me it was time to do the show," she said.

Meanwhile, Manya also drew backlash on social media recently after she claimed that Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer are trying to copy Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill from Bigg Boss 13. “She’s holding some guy’s hand and moving ahead. Aapko kisi ka pallu, haath pakad ke aage jaane ki kya zarurat hai. Dum hai toh apne dum par aage badho na. If you want to show age is nothing, then do it on your own merit not by holding someone’s hand," she had said.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here