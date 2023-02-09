Bigg Boss season 16 took the television world by storm when it premiered last year. It often creates a buzz on social media, thanks to the contestants' friendships and fights. One of the contestants that fans loved to watch play on the show is MC Stan. The renowned Mumbai rapper, who already is the youth's favourite because of the content he makes, gained much love outside the show and increased his fanbase. As the show approaches its grand finale, MC Stan has emerged as one of the five finalists.

Colors TV posted a promo video of MC Stan where he is seen watching his journey in the Bigg Boss house. His reaction is already a hit on social media. The video was shared with the text – “Andaaz hai inka sabse alag, season 16 ke Top 5 finalist mein kijiye MC Stan ka swaagat (His style is the most unique, please welcome MC Stan in the top 5 finalists of season 16)."

The video showed a montage of videos featuring the rapper talking about Bigg Boss. He said “I thought the show was like a game of basketball but it turned out to be like football.” It ends with Bigg Boss himself talking to the rapper and agreeing with his views saying – “MC Stan, we feel you bro.”

Fans of MC Stan took to the comments to laud his reaction:

A user commented – “We want the episode with promo today… don’t show any biases or a lot of things will happen Colors TV. Just a warning.”

MC Stan’s fans put out hoardings of the rapper and marched on the road to rap to his music in order to show support for the contestant in Bigg Boss 16.

A similar promo video of another finalist Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was also shared on Twitter by Colors TV which showed Priyanka laughing as fans cheered for her. Bigg Boss even agreed to be biased towards Priyanka while suggesting that her voice touched all their hearts. The contestant got emotional afterward and said – “Aaj ka din kabhi na bhulne wala din hai (I will never forget this day)."

