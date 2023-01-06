Urfi Javed Roasts Sajid Khan for Provoking MC Stan to Hit Archana Gautam, Says ‘His Personality Stinks'

Urfi Javed is known for never holding her opinion back. The TV actress who often lands in trouble for her sartorial choices often raises her voice against issues related to women’s rights.The Bigg Boss OTT fame has called out filmmaker Sajid Khan on numerous occasions for his misogynistic and hypocritical behaviour,and Urfi did so once again when Sajid suggested MC Stan slap a fellow contestant after a heated verbal exchange.

Urfi took to her Instagram Stories and lashed out at Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Khan for provoking MC Stan to slap fellow co-contestant Archana Gautam. “Sajid Khan thought coming to bigg boss will clear his image, but dayum he showed his true Colors. He is actually encouraging a fellow contestant to go hit a female contestant! 🙂 his personality stinks," she wrote along with a clip of Bigg Boss 16 in the background. She has now deleted the post.

Advertisement

Take a look at the post here:

For the unversed, Sajid Khan told MC Stan to slap Archana Gautam in the last episode of Bigg Boss 16 after the duo got into a heated argument. With Archana complaining to Abdu Rozik about MC Stan not cleaning a room properly, the rapper and the actress turned politician locked some major horns. After this, MC Stan expressed his wish to take a voluntary exit from the show. Stan was unhappy with his verbal spat with Archana, and he wanted to quit the show. However, Sajid suggested he should slap Archana Gautam, and the taskmaster will kick him out of the show. Sajid didn’t mean his words literally. He wanted to change MC Stan’s mind about quitting the show. However, Sajid’s suggestion to Stan didn’t go well with Urfi, and she slammed Sajid.

Advertisement

As far as nominations are concerned, Sajid Khan is nominated along with Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita De, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Archana Gautam for this week’s eviction.

As for Salman Khan, we’ll have to wait and see if the Bollywood megastar addresses Sajid Khan’s behaviour during the upcoming Weekend ka Vaar episode.

Speaking of Urfi Javed, the actress was a part of the Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani hosted MTV Splitsvilla season 14. Last seen in Punchh Beat Season 2, Urfi earned a name for herself after appearing in daily soaps like Meri Durga, Phero Ki Hera Pheri, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain and others over the years.

Read all the Latest Movies News here