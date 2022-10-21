Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Call Manya 'Disgusting' As She Asks Abdu To Throw Shoes At Priyanka

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, Manya Singh indulged in an argument with co-contestant Priyanka Choudhary. It all started after Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia tried to prank on Priyanka and Archana at midnight which did not go down well with the two. While Priyanka and Archana questioned Nimrit and others for such a prank, Manya also jumped in between and said ‘Tumhare baap ka nahi hai yeh (This does not belong to your father)’.

While it remains unclear about the context in which Manya used these words, the comment is not being appreciated by all. Netizens have expressed disappointment with Manya’s choice of words and have called it ‘disgusting’. “#ManyaSingh went on #PriyankaChaharChoudhary’s parents. Manya is disgusting & disappointed and that evil laugh by #ShivThakare," one of the tweets read.

This is not the only reason for which Manya Singh is facing backlash. In another incident, she also asked Abdu Rozik to throw shoes on Priyanka but the Tajikistani singer decided not to. Social media users have condemned Manya for this too.

Meanwhile, after the mega midnight fight, Bigg Boss will fire Shiv Thakare from his captaincy. IF reports are to be believed, Archana Gautam will be the next captain of the house.

