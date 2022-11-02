Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit, Archana, Shalin and Tina Claim Gautam-Soundarya's Relationship Is 'Just For Cameras'

Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma’s love angle in Bigg Boss 16 house is no secret. The two often claim that they like each other with Gautam openly admitting that he loves Soundarya. However, other housemates think that their alleged love angle is just a game and only for the sake of cameras.

In a recent promo released by Colors TV, several 16 Bigg Boss contestants can be seen questioning Gautam and Soundarya’s relationship. While Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Archana Gautam call it ‘fake’, Shalin Bhanot also asks Gautam if he likes Soundarya. Tina Datta also says, “Their wavelength never used to match. It is quite weird". Reacting to these allegations, Gautam mentions that he does not need to prove his love for Soundarya. On the other hand, Soundarya also adds that they are not dependent on each other’s love.

Advertisement

Earlier, when Karan Johar replaced Salman Khan for Weekend Ka Vaar, he too slammed Gautam and alleged that his relationship with Soundarya is fake. Later in an interview, Gautam’s friend Kkhushu Jaain also shared that even the actor’s family is not happy with his love angle inside Salman Khan’s show. “The family is not very happy with the relationship. They actually want him to play the game without getting involved in any love angle. They don’t want his game to get affected. But ultimately it is his choice. Let’s see how it goes. The show will run for 3 months, bahar aake dekhenge. He hasn’t made it official yet, he has committed. He likes Soundarya and they are still in the process," Kkhushu told E-Times.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

The friend also added that getting involved in a relationship is only spoiling Gautam’s game. She also argued that the actor was strong when he was not involved with Soundarya. “I feel Gautam should focus on his game instead of getting involved in a relationship because it is ruining his game. When he was playing solo and was not involved with Soundarya he shared a very strong bond with most of the people in the house, which I can see is slowly breaking now one by one," she added.

Meanwhile, contestants who are nominated this week for elimination are Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma.

Read all the Latest Movies News here