Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Has Emotional Breakdown; Shiv Thakare Calls Her ‘Nautanki’; Watch

The 16th season of ‘Bigg Boss’ is progressing with a lot of twists and turns. It has been two weeks since the show started and with its progression, the viewers have also gotten on clarity on who the friends and enemies in the house are. Until now, only Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary were seen locking horns with each other, but now it seems that the enmity of Shiv Thakare and Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia will be visible too. In a new promo of Bigg Boss, Nimrit is seen going through an emotional breakdown, post which the actress is gets called out as ‘Nautanki’.

In a video posted by Bigg Boss makers on their official Twitter handle, viewers see a fight between Shiv Thackeray and Nimrat over something. Post that Nimrit runs away to her room and breaks down in tears. Shiv calls her ‘Nautanki’ (drama queen). The Chhoti Sardarni actress then shouts back at Shiv saying ‘Nautanki kisko bola? They get into a verbal spat, after which snippets of Nimrit crying and telling about her anxiety issues to Sajid Khan and other housemates in shown.

Advertisement

Check out the video here:

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

In Sunday night’s episode of Bigg Boss - Shekhar Suman took over the hosting duties. The actor-comedian returned with his segment, Bigg Bulletin, and did not spare any contestant. In his own unique way, he joked about the games that are being played while also teasing each member.

Advertisement

During the segment, Shekhar joked about Sumbul and her changing equations. Seemingly referring to her changing bond with Shalin Bhanot, the comedian asked Sumbul about her time at the house. The Imlie actress confessed that she was a little lost in the Bigg Boss 16 house but is slowly getting back on track.

Poking fun at her bond with Shalin Bhanot, Shekhar teased Tina Datta by suggesting that she’s a great actress and is able to mask her feelings for him easily. While he asked her to repeat that she is single and ready to mingle, Tina reassured him that she does not want to mingle with Shalin.

Advertisement

Notably, the first contestant has been eliminated from ‘Bigg Boss 16’ on Saturday. This season, Sreejita Dey is the first member of the house to step out of the show. Sreejita was considered a strong contender, as she is a popular TV actress. In such a situation, the rest of the contestants of the show were also surprised by her elimination.

The contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here