Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur And Soundarya Sharma Get Punished For Speaking In English in ROFL Video; Watch

Bigg Boss 16 is getting more interesting with each passing day! The show hosted by Salman Khan has several rules - and one of the most strict rules is speaking in Hindi. Time and Again, the contestants have been reminded of the rule by Bigg Boss himself and there have been several times when the housemates have broken the paramount rule of the house. Speaking of breaking the rule, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Soundarya Sharma are the ones who have been punished for not following this mandate and the result of it is a hilarious punishment which left everyone amused.

In a video posted by Bigg Boss on their official Instagram handle, a fun promo of Nimrit and Soundarya has been shared. In the clip, Nimrit and Soundarya has been punished and they were asked to repete a note of sorry to Bigg Boss’ in Hindi. This left everyone in the house in splits.

Advertisement

Check out the video here:

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Manya Singh is the latest contestant to get evicted from the BB house. She recently grabbed all the eyeballs for passing a disparaging comment on a fellow contestant. In an argument with Sreejita, she made fun of her profession and told, “I was the ambassador of this country. What you are? TV actress? Shaitan (evil).

Advertisement

The comment did not go well with Bigg Boss’ fans and now, the former winner of the show, Gauahar Khan has also criticised her. “Miss India should sign a contract with their future contestants to never use their title as something to talk about with pride in reality shows where they actually project themselves as such negative, low-thinking individuals. It insults the title. From day one Manya used her title," Gauahar penned.

In another tweet, she wrote, “As something that makes her a higher being in existence in comparison to another, and actually completely behaving the exact opposite in every argument is disgusting. As a former Miss India, I take offence. Really badly behaved, high headed n so low on her behaviour."

Advertisement

Manya’s comment also did not go well with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan. “Manya ke hisab se wo angaar hain aur baaki sab bhangaar hain (According to Manya, she is the best and others are trash)," he said.

Read all the Latest Movies News here