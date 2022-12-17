Home » News » Bigg Boss » Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit, Sumbul, Shiv and Others Get Emotional As Abdu Rozik Walks Out of House

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit, Sumbul, Shiv and Others Get Emotional As Abdu Rozik Walks Out of House

The buzz is that Abdu Rozik has been summoned out of Bigg Boss 16 house due to medical reasons.

Abdu Rozik is one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 16.
In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik will be summoned out of the house. In the latest promo released by Colors TV, Bigg Boss can be heard announcing, “Abdu aap gharwalon se vidaa lekar ghar ke bahar ajayiye." This leaves all other housemates emotional.

Before leaving the Bigg Boss house, Abdu Rozik can be seen hugging Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and others. Sumbul and Nimrit can also be seen getting emotional and teary-eyed as Abdu leaves the house. “I will miss you brother," the Tajikistani says.

While the promo has definitely left Abdu Rozik’s fans emotional and worried, the buzz is that he has been summoned out of Bigg Boss 16 house due to medical reasons. Reportedly, the singer will re-enter the show in a couple of days. Here’s how Abdu Rozik fans are reacting to his alleged exit from Bigg Boss 16 house:

Meanwhile, ABdu Rozik recently made headlines after Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and MC Stan played a prank on him which left netizens disappointed. Later, Efgeny Gabov of IFCM also issued a statement against the prank and condemned it. “The IFCM team feel saddened and shocked that their client Abdu Rozik is being subjected to such inappropriate and discriminatory behaviour in the Big Boss House," a part of the statement read.

“It is morally unfitting to employ manipulative tactics and play with an innocent person’s emotions for one’s malicious benefit, especially someone who doesn’t fully comprehend the rationale behind a certain activity and take undue advantage of their simplicity and kindness," the statement added.

