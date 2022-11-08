Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Nominates Sumbul Touqeer, Says She Doesn't Want to Live In BB House

The equations in the Bigg Boss house are continuing to change and hoW! Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Tina Datta don’t seem to be friends anymore. In a new promo shared by Colors TV on their official Twitter handle, we see Tina Datta announcing that Sumbul doesn’t want to stay in the house, during the nominations. Post this, we clearly see Sumbul getting disappointed as she used to be a close friend of the actress. We also see Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who was good friends with Archana Gautam called her ‘Gaddar’. All this happened during the nominations task when the contestants saw the real faces of their friends.

The caption along the video reads,"Nomination ne badal diya hai gharwaalon ka equation, inn badalte rishton ka kya hoga parinaam? Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot #BB16 #BiggBoss."

The new promo was shared a few minutes after a different video of a rift between Sumbul and Shaleen Bhanot was posted on social media.The two had an ugly fight recently during which Shalin told Sumbul that he has neither come in the house for her nor Tina Datta, whose name was mentioned by Sumbul during the argument.

Colors shared the promo and wrote, “Shalin aur Sumbul ke beech hui fight, ab kya yeh dosti kabhi ho paayegi right (a fight took place between Shalin and Sumbul, will they be friends again)?"

In the promo, a furious Sumbul tells Shalin, “Jab baat Sumbul aur Tina ki aati hai to Shalin Sumbul k liye kabhi khada nhi hota. Sabse pahle dost main thi na (Whenever its about me and Tina, Shalin never stands up for Tina. Before Tina, I was your friend)." Shalin cuts her short, “Bilkul bhi nahi, aaj batau tere ko. Main yaha kisi ke liye aaya nahi hu, na Tina ke liye, na Sumbul ke liye. Mere jo apne hain na, unke saath main khada rahta hu (Not at all. I have not come here for you or Tina. I stand by those who are mine)."

Sumbul further said, “Aapki wahi dost hai, aap wahi pe raho. Mere ko nahi hai zarurat aapki (Tina is your friend, got to her, I don’t need you)." She even screamed, “shut up" as he tried to say more.

It will be interesting to see if the trio will mend their differences or if their fights will continue.

For the unversed, contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house include Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

