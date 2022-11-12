Bigg Boss 16: Not Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, But Gori Nagori Gets Eliminated From Salman Khan’s Show

Salman Khan’s reality TV show is taking new turns with each passing day! A lot happened in the BB house this week as Archana Gautam had to take an exit from Bigg Boss after she had a fight with Shiv Thakare. And in this Weekend Ka Vaar episode Salman Khan will be announcing the elimination of yet another contestant. A few hours back, a video of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s evictiob was posted, however, the latest buzz is that Haryana’s renowned dancer Gori Nagori is the one who will actually be stepping out of the house this week.

Gori Nagori was nominated for elimination along with Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary this week. The Khabri who shares updates about all the developments on the show, announced the same. The tweet reads, “EXCLUSIVE AND CONFIRMED #GoriNagori has been eliminated from the house. #TheKhabri #BiggBoss16."

Advertisement

Gori’s elimination has gotten a mixed response from the fans of the show. While some fans are unhappy with Gori Nagori’s eviction, others seem to be happy saying that they had long predicted that she will leave the show soon.

One of the netizens stated, “It’s not shocking at all. It was a planned nomination." While another user said, “Karma for betraying #ShivThakare. She didn’t even last 1 week after switching sides."

Another Twitter user commented, “Sad…. she deserved to stay than many inside the house." Another Twitter user commented, “#GoriNagori chose wrong side and got eliminated within a week. Her so called new friends backstabbed her by not giving her roses. They tried to save #ArchanaGautam and she got kicked out from the house, before even eviction day."

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, a video was posted on Bigg Boss’ official Twitter handle that sees Priyanka Chahar Choudhary being evicted from the house. Ankit Gupta gets teary eyed as he bids her goodbye.

Check out the video here:

Going by the latest promos, Salman Khan will also be announcing the elimination of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. However, that is said to be a prank pulled by the host.

Read all the Latest Movies News here