Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Accuses Ankit Gupta of Blackmailing Her, Calls Him 'Ghatiya Ladka'

It seems like the relationship between Ankita Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is on the verge of breaking up. The Udariyaan stars who got into a huge fight yesterday, seem to have taken a step ahead against each other. In last night’s episode, Ankit is seen asking Priyanka to not drag the fight with Shalin. She asks him to shut up and not intervene and this leaves Ankit fuming with anger. While the fight between Ankit and Priyanka only intensifies and she breaks down after he tells her that he has been tolerating her for years now. In a new promo, it is shown that the rift between Ankita in Priyanka hasn’t been called off and it only aggravated.

In the short clip posted by Colors TV on their official Twitter handle, Priyanka is seen telling Ankit that he doesn’t exist for her and vice versa. Ankit is shocked and tells her should I tell you about you n the camera, she angrily wakes up and says, " What is this blackmail?". Go and tell me whatever you want and angrily wakes up from the bed calling him a ‘ghatiya ladka’.

PriyAnkit’s fight has left their fans of both the actors upset and thinking why are they fighting over petty things inside the house, rather being with for each other? We wonder if the friendship will last or end in the house.

It seems that Udaariyaan pair Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, whose bond is loved and adored by the audience in the Bigg Boss 16 house are apparently on a verge of a breakup. As per a report in ETimes, a source informed the outlet that the ongoing fight between Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka will continue in the upcoming episode. The duo gets into a huge argument wherein Priyanka says, “main tumhe jhel rahi hoon to which Ankit says the main bhi tumhe jhel raha."

Meanwhile, in the Weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan had slammed Ankit Gupta for doing nothing for the show and being a mere spectator. Looks like the pressure of being active in the game, has taken a toll on Ankit and Priyanka’s game. Will this be an end of their bond? Only time will tell.

