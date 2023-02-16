Reports claiming that Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be soon seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki have been making headlines for a long time now. While there is no official announcement on this so far, looks like all these reports are merely rumours.

Is Priyanka Not a Part of Dunki?

If a report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, then Priyanka will not be a part of Shah Rukh Khan starrer. “Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is not a part of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and all the rumors about the same are baseless," a source cited by the entertainment portal shared.

What Had Priyanka Said About Starring In Dunki?

Earlier this week, the former Udaariyaan actress also confessed that she is not aware of any such offers because she has not spoken to her team after coming out of the Bigg Boss 16 house. “I don’t have any idea about Shah Rukh Khan sir’s film because I have just come out and haven’t got a chance to speak with anyone. Salman Sir had asked me to meet him after the show that I know but there is nothing more to it as of now. For me, both SRK and Salman sir are like God. I have no idea about the offers," she told E-times.

Priyanka Was Bigg Boss 16 Finalist

Bigg Boss 16’s grand finale was held on Sunday, February 12. While MC Stan took the winner’s trophy home, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were the first and second runner-ups respectively. Other contestants who were a part of the finale were Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot.

What Do We Know About Dunki?

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki will feature Shah Rukh Khan opposite Taapsee Pannu in the lead. The film’s shooting is currently underway and it is scheduled to hit theatres in December this year.

