Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Breaks Down As Salman Khan Reveals Soundarya's Nasty Remark Against Her

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan will be seen revealing Soundarya Sharma’s distasteful remark against co-contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. In the latest promo, Salman can be seen telling the Udaariyaan actress that Soundarya had said, “Ankit ki maa apna gala daba degi jab yeh bahu ban kar jaaegi (Ankit’s mother will kill herself when she enters her house as daughter-in-law)."

Later in the promo, Priyanka can be seen questioning Soundarya over her nasty comment. However, Soundarya also defends herself saying one is allowed to talk in Bigg Boss 16 house. “You are allowed to talk. You got personal to me that day," she said. Following this, Ankit can be seen consoling Priyanka as she breaks down.

Meanwhile, Soundarya Sharma’s comment has left Priyanka’s fans upset and disappointed. One of the fans called it ‘shameless’ and wrote, “Soundarya Sharma is a shameless woman, instead of apologizing, she is telling she is allowed to talk, This shows her level, she is spoiling name of such high level profession." Here’s how netizens are reacting to Soundarya’s comment:

Meanwhile, during the episode, Sumbul Touqeer’s father will also be seen slamming Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta for taking advantage of his daughter. He will also be warning Sumbul that she is being used.

For the unversed, celebrities who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house this year are Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

