Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka’s Brother Says Their Father Feels 'Salman Sir Thoda Zyada Gussa Kar Dete Hai'

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most popular reality shows, and recently, some of the contestants’ family members entered the house and left everyone surprised and emotional. Yogesh Choudhary, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s brother also graced the show to lend support to his sister. Now, after leaving the Bigg Boss house, Yogesh Choudhary revealed what it was like to enter the show and see his sister. He also revealed what their father has to say about Priyanka’s game and also talked about the host Salman Khan criticising Priyanka during Weekend Ka Vaar.

“It was my life’s best experience and I had never thought that I will ever get to go inside the Bigg Boss house. When I went inside the house, Priyanka di also said ‘Bunty tu bigg boss house mein hai.’ When she was offered Bigg Boss, she couldn’t believe it herself. It was an amazing experience," Yogesh told E-times.

Advertisement

Yogesh also stated that he enjoys his sister’s game because she speaks up and proves her point. “I really like Priyanka Di’s game because she calls out whoever is at fault. Mere according unki awaaz bahut buland hai aur woh awaaz dabne ki nahi hai (I believe she has a loud voice and that no one can make her quiet.)," he said.

Yogesh also spoke about his father’s reactions to Priyanka’s game and added, “Daddy is very happy seeing her. And whatever she is in life is because of her hard work and what our papa has taught her. The disciplined life that our father has taught her and her hard work has got her where she is now."

“Papa was also saying the other day at home that he feels Salman sir thoda zyada gussa kar dete hai (Salman scolds her too much sometimes)," he said when asked how his family, particularly their father, reacts when host Salman Khan scolds Priyanka for going overboard. “Papa Salman sir se zyada age ke hai toh woh bol sakte hain, I feel. I have the impression that parents ko thoda lagta bhi hai zyada (I think that parents are easily moved by their children’s emotions; he is older than Salman sir, so he can say that)," he further added.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is making her fans proud on the show, and the fans have also reciprocated by making her the most popular contestant in the house.

Read all the Latest Movies News here