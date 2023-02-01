Following the last race for captaincy and nomination drill, Bigg Boss 16 pits two factions in the house for a task to bring back Rs. 50 lakhs prize. This task exacerbates the house's already-existing tensions between the two factions. There‘s the mandali group that includes Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan who believe in playing the game as a team. The other non-mandali group with Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Shalin Bhanot.

Bigg Boss tasks the non-mandali members to hold a buzzer for an hour while tied with a harness and distracted by the mandali. If the mandali is successful in distracting them, any mandali member who wins will receive Rs. 50 lakhs in prize money.

If the non-mandali people tether on the buzzer, whoever wins the trophy among them will receive the prize money. In addition, if a member of the losing team wins the season, they will receive the existing prize money of Rs 20 lakh. The stakes are high, as are the housemates' ambitions. In tonight's episode, find out which team wins this task.

Aside from the excitement of this task, the house is still reeling from the tension of the previous nomination drill. Mandali members Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were nominated due to Sumbul's lapse in judgment.

Sumbul won't talk or sit with the mandali members after the task, and she's sulking. Is Sumbul attempting to distance herself from the mandali at this point, or is she feeling guilty about the nominations? We'll find out when she speaks. Perhaps Sumbul's behaviour prompts Shiv Thakare to give the mandali a pep talk on how fortunate they are to have a support system in the house. He explains that Shalin, Archana, and Priyanka have to sit with people they don't like for the sake of the game.

Shiv emphasizes the main difference between mandali and non-mandali members by stating that the former gain strength from genuine friendship. It remains to be seen whether this mandali holds up until the end of the season.

Well, it's all about the finale week and we are all here for it.

