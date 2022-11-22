Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's Close Friend Says Her Love Story With Ankit Gupta Is 'Not One-Sided'

Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have been making headlines ever since they entered the Bigg Boss 16 house. They are often asked about their relationship status. While the Udaariyaan couple has always maintained that they are just good friends, housemates (and even fans) think that there’s more than friendship in their relationship. Recently, Priyanka’s close friend Garima Barai also opened up about the actress’ bond with Ankit and revealed that it is not a one-sided love story.

Garima mentioned Ankit Gupta equally cares for Priyanka and shared the two actors have different ways of expressing their feelings towards one another. “Ankit is a reserved guy, if he didn’t want to be with Priyanka he would never give her so much importance. If she gets angry he even goes to console her. He even feels bad when they fight so it is not one-sided. They have different ways of expressing their feeling as Priyanka is very expressive and Ankit is very calm but it’s not one-sided," she told Pinkvilla.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Kushal Tandon Questions Sumbul’s Father’s Call, Slams Him For Speaking Ill About Tina

Earlier, Priyanka and Ankit’s Udaariyaan co-star Isha Malviya also talked about the two actors’ relationship and revealed that they are ‘like this in real life too’. “Not only on screen, they are like this in real life too. Even when both were working with me in Udaariyaan, they used to take care of each other in the same way. They never dated. They are very good friends of each other. Both care for each other a lot. Both stand by each other in happiness and sorrow. Now, I do not know if something has changed after they went to the show, Bigg Boss. As far as I am concerned, both are very good friends, but their bond is such that it seems like they are dating," she told Pinkvilla.

Prior to her entry into the Bigg Boss 16 house, Priyanka also revealed in an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha that she is open to finding love in the show. “Definitely. Waise acche mujhe bohot kam log lagte hai because I am very choosy. But yes, I am open for it. If I find a good guy… But let’s see what’s the situation inside the house. I have no idea what’s going to happen inside, and like I told you, I don’t plan anything. And I can never get into a relationship by planning. But yes, I’m open to it and if I find a good guy, I will totally not mind," she had said.

Read all the Latest Movies News here