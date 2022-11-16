Bigg Boss 16: Rahul Vaidya Schools Ankit Gupta, Calls Him Priyanka Choudhary's 'Defence Lawyer'

Ever since the premiere of Bigg Boss 16, Ankit Gupta have been repeatedly asked to step up his game. From Salman Khan to guests and Bigg Boss himself, the actor has been asked by all to take a stand and speak on the matter of the house. On Tuesday night, former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Vaidya also took to Twitter to school Ankit. He mentioned that the Udaariyaan actor does not have anything to talk about in the show and acts like merely Priyanka’s ‘defence lawyer’.

“He is a good boy but the fact is inka khudka mudda ek bhi nahi hai .. he is just behaving like Priyanka’s Defence lawyer, that’s it. Nothing more to him! Sad. Big boss/makers gave him too many hints but I think he is just not a big boss material. #BigBoss16," the singer wrote.

Advertisement

However, Ankit Gupta’s fans were quick to jump in, defending their favourite actor. “But his one-liners are more famous than your whole existence," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user argued, “He is genuine and a sober person not made for #biggboss but sometimes this type of person can be a winner no doubt."

This comes days after Salman Khan also asked the Udaariyaan couple to play their own game. Not just this, but he had also urged Priyanka to not protect Ankit. Following this, teaching them a lesson to Ankit, Salman fooled the duo into believing that Priyanka has been eliminated. This left Ankit speechless too. He shared that Priyanka has been ousted from the show because of him. However, Salman eventually ended his prank and revealed that she was safe. He then asked Gori Nagori to leave.

Read all the Latest Movies News here