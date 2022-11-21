Bigg Boss 16: Rajiv Adatia Takes a Dig At Shalin and Tina's Love Story, Calls It 'Boring and Fake'

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rajiv Adatia has taken a dig at Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta’s romantic relationship in the Bigg Boss 16 house. In his recent Tweet, Rajiv mentioned that the two actors should have signed a daily soap rather than entering the Bigg Boss house. He further called Shalin and Tina’s love story ‘boring and fake’.

“Shalin and Tina both should of signed a TV serial than BB! Because they turning BB into a TV serial and are ruining the concept of the show! #bb16 like SERIOUSLY BORING!! If it was genuine would be interesting but it’s sooooo fake!!!!" Rajiv wrote.

Advertisement

Earlier, Bigg Boss 16’s evicted contestant Sreejita De had also questioned if Tina-Shalin’s love angle is just for the game. Sreejita had asked the duo to think of something ‘real’ and had Tweeted, “As soon as nominated, #ShalinBhanot #TinaDatta are warming up their fake cringey love story. Haven’t we seen that before?? Do they really think the audience is stupid? 🙄 Boooring! Think of something more REAL guys."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in a recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, we saw Tina Datta lashing out at Sumbul Touqeer Khan for not letting her speak to Shalin Bhanot. She also told the Imlie actress that Shalin loves her and added, “Whenever there is a fight between Shalin and me, you take advantage. Because of you, I am not able to talk to him. That guy loves me. You are the one who is always coming in between because you are equally in love with him."

Read all the Latest Movies News here