Bigg Boss 16 runner-up Shiv Thakare reunited with his mandali recently. As season 16 of Salman Khan hosted reality show concluded on February 12, Shiv along with his close friends Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Sreejita De had a whale of a time at Mumbai’s Bastian on Sunday night. Several videos and pictures of reality show stars are making rounds on the internet.

In one of the clips, Shiv can be seen interacting with his fans. Not just this, he also makes sure to stay back for photographs with his fans, and the internet can’t stop but laud his simplicity. Decked in a brown and black checkered shirt atop black jeans, Shiv can be seen posing for the camera. After teasing a kid, the former Bigg Boss Marathi winner can be seen getting into an auto-rickshaw.

In another video that surfaced online, Shiv can be seen talking about his friendship with Abdu. Shiv credited destiny and God that the two met each other through the reality show.

Several users flooded the comments section and praised Shiv’s simplicity. One user wrote, “When hearts connect … Heart beats faster." Another user called Shiv, “Humble," and ended his comments with a couple of red heart emoticons. A third user called him the “most down toward person."

Bigg Boss 16’s mandali reunited at Shilpa Shetty’s lavish restaurant, as Tajik singer Abdu threw a party for his friend Shiv. While Nimrit, Sumbul, Shiv, Sreejita, and Abdu were present at the reunion, all eyes truly missed the Bigg Boss 16 winner and their close friend MC Stan.

Filmmaker Sajid Khan, Shiv, Abdu, Stan, Nimrit, and Sumbul were close friends and part of the mandali group in Bigg Boss 16. While Sajid and Abdu took the voluntary exit from the show, Stan clinched the trophy with Shiv becoming the runner-up. After the finale, Sajid’s sister and filmmaker Farah Khan also threw a bash for all of them.

