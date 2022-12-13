Bigg Boss 16: Sajid, Sumbul and Others Face Backlash, Netizens Call Their Prank With Abdu 'Shameful'

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, housemates celebrated Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s birthday. They decided to surprise the actress by writing ‘I love Nims’ on Abdu Rozik’s chest. Not just this, but Sajid Khan also asked Sumbul Touqeer Khan to write, ‘I (heart emoticon) tatti (shit)’ on Abdu’s back and did not inform him about its meaning. When Nimrit entered the room, shirtless Abdu surprised her and she also laughed her heart out.

However, Sajid and other housemates’ prank with Abdu Rozik has left the singer’s fans disappointed and upset. After a promo of the celebration was shared online, several social media users reacted to it and lashed out at Sajid and others for ‘bullying’ Abdu. Some even argued how people would have protested if the same would have been done to an Indian contestant on some international show.

“It is shameful to see such a thing on national television..Just because Abdu don’t understand Hindi…No One Can Do Such Thing…….( WHAT IF IT WAS INDIAN ON INTERNATIONAL TELEVISION … WILL IT BE STILL FUNNY FOR US)," one of the tweets read. Another person also condemned the prank and wrote, “This is not cool to ridicule somebody because he doesn’t understand your language. Mocking is a serious crime and should be reprimanded. We should condemn such behaviour and downgrade our peers. Not cool." Here’s how netizens are reacting to Sajid and others’ prank with Abdu:

Former Bigg Boss winner Urvashi Dholakia also lashed out at ‘mandli’ and called it ‘not cool’. “NOT COOL! Abdu doent deserve this ! But just think about it guys..if the mandli has come together & written this on Abdu’s back as a “gift"for Nimrit then is that what they think of her ?? am I the only 1 who is thinking this way??" she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Abdu Rozik has become one of the most talked about and everyone’s favourite Bigg Boss 16 contestant. He is often hailed as one of the cutest and most funny contestants in the history of Bigg Boss. Recently, it was also announced that Abdu Rozik is the seventh most searched person in India in 2022.

