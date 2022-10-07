Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Asks Gautam Vig Not To 'Copy' But Be Original, Sajid Khan Agrees

During the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan invited a few housemates for dinner with him and interacted with them all. During this time, the megastar also asked Gautam Vig to not be a ‘copy’ but be original in the show. When the Naamkarann actor asked Salman to elaborate, he explained how Gautam has come to the show after watching previous seasons and is therefore following a pattern. Salman further asked Gautam to ‘be yourself’ and further asked everyone if he is saying something wrong.

Salman Khan asked Sajid if he is right or not, and the filmmaker also agreed and said, “You are absolutely right".

Later, Salman also asked MC Stan if some people tried to gain footage during his fight with Shiv Thakre. To this, the rapper also mentioned Gautam Vig’s name among others. Stan also named Shalin Bhanot and added, “aisa lag raha hai acting kar raha hai (Looks like he is acting)." However, to this, Shalin also gave a befitting reply and told him that he charges an amount for acting and is therefore not being fake in the Bigg Boss 16 house. “Script chaiye mujhe, director chaiye… acting nahi kar raha hu (I need script and director to act. I am not acting here)," he said.

For the unversed, celebrities who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house this year are Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

Bigg Boss 16 airs from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm on Colors TV, whereas on Saturdays and Sundays, Salman Khan hosts the show from 9:30 pm.

