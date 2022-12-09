Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Calls Shehnaaz Gill 'Poori Patola, Bomb, Tambola'; Grooves To Dil Diyan Gallan

Shehnaaz Gill is one the most loved stars in the industry currently. This year, the popular TV actress informed her fans that she will soon mark her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is slated to hit the theatres next year. In a recent development, Shehnaaz grabbed headlines after she starred in the song ‘Ghani Sayani’ alongside popular rapper MC Square. Now, the actress is making the headlines for visiting the sets of Bigg Boss 16. The Bigg Boss 13 star reunited with show’s host Salman Khan and even grooved to Dil Diyan Gallan - the same song on which she danced with Salman before entering BB13 house.

In a promo posted by Colors TV on their official Instagram handle, Shehnaaz also known as ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ is seen receiving a warm welcome by Salman. He says, “In season 13,you danced in a salwar suit when you came to the show’s set." Shehnaaz asks “Thoda toh jalwa dikhana padega na?" and then asks Salman to give her compliments to which he says, “Poori Patola, Bomb Tambola." We even see their amazing dance on Dil Diyan Gallan. Later, she can be seen giving him a warm hug on stage and calling him ‘bhaijaan’.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill is currently basking under the success of her recently released song ‘Ghani Syaani’ which is known to many by now. She has reunited with Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. For the unversed, Shehnaaz was a participant in Bigg Boss Season 13 wherein she finished as the second runner-up.

In a glimpse of Shehnaaz and MC Square arriving at the sets of Bigg Boss 16, Shehnaaz can be seen wearing a beautiful blue dress while MC Square looked dapped in his all-black attire. Have a look.

On the work front, Shehnaaz is nowadays hosting Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill— a chat show hosted by Shehnaaz herself wherein several celebrity guests like Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, etc have marked their attendance.

