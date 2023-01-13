Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Turns Babysitter, Dances With Bharti Singh’s Son Laksh

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality TV shows on Indian television. Salman Khan, who is the host of the show, always makes an effort to enthrall the audience with the contestants’ high-octane drama, fights, disputes, and performances. The episodes that air every Friday and Saturday are popularly known as Weekend Ka Vaar and are the most anticipated. However, this Weekend Ka Vaar will be a little different.

On Friday, comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa will also be seen gracing the show apart from Salman Khan. However, they will not be alone. The couple will bring their son along and Salman will be seen having fun with his little guest.

In the promo for Friday’s episode shared by Bharti Singh on Instagram, Salman Khan is seen welcoming her and Haarsh with their son Laksh, fondly called Gola. The promo begins with Bharti entering with her son and asking the Tiger 3 actor to hold him as she is tired. Salman promptly holds him and jokes that Bharti is bound to be tired as her child is heavy. While Haarsh is seen laughing out loud, Bharti replies saying, “Haa sir ye Bharti ka bacha hai."

Later in the promo, Haarsh and Bharti are seen leaving their son with Salman Khan. Salman acts as a babysitter. He asks Laksh if he wants to dance. In the next scene, Laksh and Salman are also dancing together to the popular track Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai.

As per sources, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbaachiya will be having some fun interactions with Salman Khan in the episode before they enter the house and interact with the contestants. They will also be giving contestants some fun tasks to do. In another video shared By Colours TV, the duo is seen joking around with the contestants inside the house.

Talking about Bigg Boss 16, the season has been extended by an additional five weeks by the show’s creators due to its popularity and fandom. The finals are now anticipated to happen in February.

