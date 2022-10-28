Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul's Fans Attack Salman Khan After He Allegedly Mocks Her Personality

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will be seen lashing out at Sumbul Touqeer Khan. In the promo of the episode, the host of the show can be seen giving her a reality check and questioning her for ‘cribbing and crying’ all the time. He even calls a stage artist and asks her to enact the way Sumbul lives inside Bigg Boss 16 house. He then goes on to ask Sumbul to get up and go to the bedroom while everyone stays back in the living room. As Sumbul leaves, Salman tells her that she is visible only in the background.

The promo has left Sumbul Touqeer’s fans disappointed and furious. Reacting to the same, fans are slamming Salman Khan for allegedly mocking Sumbul’s personality. “That’s her body language, that’s how she is! She’s just 19, she can’t let go her inner childish nature. Not a sumbul fan but mocking her like this on national television is so cheap! (sic)," one of the tweets read. Another social media user called it ‘pathetic’ and ‘disgusting’.

Earlier, Salman Khan also warned Sumbul when he even welcomed the actress’ father on the show. Gracing Weekend Ka Vaar, Sumbul’s father lashed out Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta for allegedly making a mockery of his daughter. “Shalin, voh bahut pure heart ke saath tumse mili but tumne kya kiya? Tumne uska tamasha bana diya. Mujhe umeed bhi nahi thi ke aap iss tarah ki harkat karoge (Shalin, she met you with a pure heart but you made a spectacle of her. I did not even imagine that you would do something like this)," he had said.

Meanwhile, contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house include Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

