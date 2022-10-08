Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Schools Ankit Gupta, Tells Priyanka That Their Chemistry Is Now History

During the Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday, Salman Khan asked contestant Ankit Gupta to step up his game. The host of the controversial reality show asked the Udaariyaan actor to interact with other housemates and to ‘bring energy’. “Aap jo interaction kar rahe ho voh national TV par dikhane layak nahi hai (Your current interaction is not worthy enough to show on national television)," Salman told Ankit. “Energy lekar aao (Get some energy)," he added.

Salman also explained to Ankit that it was time to wrier his own scenes and show his personality to the audience. The megastar went on to say that his chemistry with Priyanka has now become history.

Advertisement

Later in the episode, during a task, most of the housemates including Tina Dutta, Sumbul Touqeer, Gori Nagori and Soundarya Sharma among others tagged Ankit as ‘flop’. Following this too, Salman asked Ankit to step up his game unless its too late.

On Friday too, Salman praised the Udaariyaan actress Priyanka and told her that she is going well in the show. However, he also added that Ankit is a ‘speed breaker’ for her. “Ankit aapke raaste ka speedbreaker hai," he said.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Dances To Saami Saami With Rashmika Mandanna

For the unversed, celebrities who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house this year are Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Bigg Boss 16 airs from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm on Colors TV, whereas on Saturdays and Sundays, Salman Khan hosts the show from 9:30 pm.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here