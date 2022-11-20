Home » News » Bigg Boss » Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Tags Priyanka As 'Archana 2', Asks Her To Not Stress Her Vocal Cords

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Tags Priyanka As 'Archana 2', Asks Her To Not Stress Her Vocal Cords

Salman Khan lashes out at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for adding fuel to the fire during Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan's fight earlier this week.

Last Updated: November 20, 2022, 12:43 IST

Salman Khan schools Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in Bigg Boss 16. (Photos: Twitter)
In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan will be seen lashing out at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. In the recent promo released by Colors TV, Salman can be seen blaming Priyanka for adding fuel to the fire during Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan’s fight earlier this week. He asked if she considers herself as ‘Sachai Ki Devi’ and went on to tag Priyanka as ‘Archana 2’. Salman also suggested that the Udaariyaan actress should not stree her vocal cords.

“Priyanka is a self-proclaimed epitome of truth and justice. When the entire house was tense, she added fuel to the fire," Salman told Priyanka. “Do not stress your vocal cords a lot. The way you are playing, you’ll very soon become Archana 2," he added.

Soon after the promo was shared, several of Priyanka’s fans jumped into the comment section defending their favourite actress. While some called the makers biased, others alleged that even Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan added fuel to fire during the fight. “Priyanka jo karti h sahi karti par ghar wale priyanka ko target karte h (Priyanka is right is whatever she does but housemates target her)," one of the fans wrote.

For the unversed, a massive fight broke out between Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan recently. It all started after Stan asked Shalin not to touch Tina Datta’s feet while her leg was hurt. However, the Do Hanso Ka Joda actor asked Stan not to interfere. The two hurled abuses at each other and went on to make some personal comments as well. The argument escalated to a level where other housemates had to jump in to prevent Stan and Shalin from physically hurting each other. Amid all this, Priyanka also lashed out at Stan and kept blaming him for being violent in the house. Even when Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sajid Khan asked Priyanka to maintain peace, she refused to listen to them.

