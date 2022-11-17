Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta Get Into Massive Argument, Call Each Other 'Dumb'

Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s romantic relationship in Bigg Boss 16 house has been making headlines. But looks like their equation will change in the coming episode of Salman Khan’s show. In a recent promo released by Colors TV, the two actors can be seen indulging in an ugly war of words.

The promo begins with a glimpse of Tina, Shalin and Sumbul sitting in the garden area when Shalin says that he is upset with the Uttaran actress. Reacting to this, even Tina tells Shalin, “Aren’t you ashamed Shalin? Whenever you are angry, you talk to me rudely." However, the fight between the two escalates when Tina goes on to say that ‘Shalin is acting dumb’. Later in the promo, Tina makes it clear that she is fine even if they decide to end their friendship.

Soon after the promo was shared, Tina and Shalin’s fans jumped into the comment section to defend their respective favourite actors. One of Shalin’s fans wrote, “I am so happy that he gave her back. He didn’t take her influencing domination trying to be righteous coz she wasn’t. She just waits for these kinda opportunity against shalin to pounce on & use him for footage & show she has greater pov than shalin. Then she cries 4 fake sympathy." Another social media user shared, “Im done with their fake love story."

Meanwhile, earlier today, evicted Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sreejita De also took to Twitter and called their love story ‘fake and cringey’. “As soon as nominated, #ShalinBhanot #TinaDatta are warming up their fake cringey love story. Haven’t we seen that before?? Do they really think the audience is stupid? 🙄 Boooring! Think of something more REAL guys," she wrote.

