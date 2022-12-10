Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's Fans Engage In Twitter War After Former Saved Prize Money

Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta’s fans have indulged in a war of words on social media. It all started after the former decided to save Rs 25 lakh from the prize money and did not save Tina from elimination. This has left Tina’s fans upset and disappointed.

In a recent episode, Salman Khan asked Shalin to press the buzzer to save either Tina or Sumbul from elimination. However, he added that if the actor does this, Rs 25 lakh from the prize money will be deducted. To this, Shalin decided not to press the buzzer. While this means that either Tina or Sumbul will be eliminated from the show during Saturday’s episode, Shalin’s action has left Tina’s fans disappointed.

After the episode, Tina’s fans accused Shalin of being playing a ‘dirty game’. Tina’s supporters believe that Shalin should have saved the actress from elimination if he truly loves her. However, Shalin’s fans also jumped into defense and reminded Tina’s followers that Bigg Boss is a game at the end of the day where he has participated to play individually. Some of the social media users also asked Tina’s fans not to portray Shalin as a ‘villain’.

Meanwhile, when Tina was reprimanded for her game by Salman during the Friday episode, she requested to speak with the host in private. However, inside the confession room, Tina blamed Shalin for her actions inside the show and accused him of making her game weak. This also left Shalin’s fans furious.

Here’s how Tina’s fans are slamming Shalin:

Here’s how Shalin’s fans are defending him:

Meanwhile, several media reports claim that Tina Datta will be eliminated from the controversial reality show this week. Reports of her elimination surfaced after a popular Bigg Boss updates handle, The Khabri, shared the same via a tweet. “Exclusive and Confirmed #BiggBoss16. #TinaDutta has been ELIMINATED from the house," the tweet read. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

