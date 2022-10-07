Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Answers How Will He Deal If Domestic Violence Row Makes Headlines Again

Shalin Bhanot, who is currently locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house, was once accused of domestic violence by her former wife Dalljiet Kaur. The two tied the knot in 2009 but parted ways in 2015 after Daljit accused the Do Hanson Ka Jodaa actor of domestic violence. Before entering the Bigg Boss 16 house, Shalin was asked about how does he plan to deal if the controversy pops up again while in he is in the controversial reality show. To this, the actor mentioned that he has always remained tight-lipped about the allegations and will never speak about them.

“I don’t plan to deal with it. I don’t get into my past, I have never spoken anything about my past. It’s my personal life. What happened many years back, I think it’s now 8 years, I never spoke anything about it then, why would I speak now? It’s my family yaar!" Shalin told Koimoi.com.

For the unversed, Shaleen was accused of domestic violence, dowry harassment and even attempt to murder Daljeet Kaur. However, as reported by India Forums, after a long battle, the Bombay High Court gave a clean chit to Shalin and lifted all charges that were put against him.

Meanwhile, Shalin Bhaot’s bond with Sumbul Touqeer in Bigg Boss 16 house is being noticed and talked about by all. Recently, Tina Dutta also left the actor shocked after she asked him if anything is brewing between him and Sumbul. However, Shalin dismissed it and said, “Nahi yaar woh bacchi hai, ye kahan se aaya (she’s a kid)."

Earlier, Manya Singh also claimed that Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer are trying to copy Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill from Bigg Boss 13. “She’s holding some guy’s hand and moving ahead. Aapko kisi ka pallu, haath pakad ke aage jaane ki kya zarurat hai. Dum hai toh apne dum par aage badho na. If you want to show age is nothing, then do it on your own merit not by holding someone’s hand," she had said.

