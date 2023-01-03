Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Calls Archana and Soundarya ‘Lesbians’ As He Defends His Relation With Tina

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, housemates expressed their views on Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta’s alleged romantic relationship. While everyone in Salman Khan’s show called it ‘fake’, the Do Hanso Ka Joda actor tried to defend himself and Tina. However, it only disappointed everyone even more.

As reported by E-times, Shalin tried to justify his romantic dance with Tina on new year’s eve asking if Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma are ‘lesbians’ too because they share same blanket. This left model-turned-politician disappointed and furious. Archana and Soundarya slammed Shalin for his statement and called it ‘gender biased’. Archana called it ‘too personal’ and asked Shalin to take back his words.

Not just this, but Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia also jumped into the argument after Soundarya narrated the entire incident to her. She called Shalin ‘cheap’ and said, “ye har din or cheap Hota jaa raha hai" as quoted by E-times. Archana also added, “isska beta school jaata hoga toh ussko log bolte hoga ke tera baap Bigg Boss me kya kar raha hai".

For the unversed, while MC Stan was performing live on new year’s eve in Bigg Boss 16 house, Shalin gave Tina a loving hug. To this, Stan announced, “Shalin and Tina are in love," and dedicated a song to them. The two continued dancing passionately, the actress smiled as she looked into Shalin’s eyes. “You’re making me fall in love with you, which isn’t good. Then you will break my heart," she told Shalin.

Reacting to this, Shiv Thakare said, “They think that the audience like them this way together, as a couple. They think that they’ll get footage if they come close to each other. Yesterday, they were fighting with each other but suddenly in front of the crowd, they were so close". Even Priyanka Chahar Choudhary expressed her views about Shalin and Tina and mentioned that they won’t be together once they are out of the show. Nimrit, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan also questioned their relationship.

