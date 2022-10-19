Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Cribs About Tina To Sumbul, Is This Yet Another Ploy?

Looks like equations will change in the Bigg Boss 16 house in the upcoming episode. In the latest promo released by Colors TV, Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer Khan can be seen discussing co-contestant Tina Datta’s ‘clever’ game plan. The promo begins with Shalin telling Sumbul that he always wanted to talk to her but it was Tina who preached that the Imlie face actress likes him.

“Tina was continuously teaching me. She told me, ‘you cannot se’, ‘tumko dikh nahi raha she has feelings for you’. She crossed heights," Shalin says. Following this Sumbul also claims that Tina is ‘very tez’ and adds she never wants Shalin to spend time with the Uttaran actress. Sumbul also clarifies that she isn’t jealous of Tina but only cares for Shalin as his friend.

This comes a day after Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta tagged one of the ‘least contributors’ in the Bigg Boss house following which the Imlie actress was punished. However, later, Shalin regretted his decision and even told Tina, “Nonsense yaar, I am feeling very bad for her". He then pledged to be on Sumbul’s side all the time. “Now, I do not care what people will say about you or me. Let me speak. You will now have to do whatever I say," he added.

Sumbul and Shalin’s discussion about Tina also comes a week after the former’s father graced Weekend Ka Vaar and lashed out at the other two for allegedly making a mockery of his daughter. “Shalin, voh bahut pure heart ke saath tumse mili but tumne kya kiya? Tumne uska tamasha bana diya. Mujhe umeed bhi nahi thi ke aap iss tarah ki harkat karoge (Shalin, she met you with a pure heart but you made a spectacle of her. I did not even imagine that you would do something like this)," he had said.

