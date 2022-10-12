Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Disrespects Doctor, Tells Him That He Isn't Qualified Enough

Television actor Shalin Bhanot, who is currently a contender in Bigg Boss 16 has once again hit the headlines. In a recent episode of the much-loved reality show, Bigg Boss sent in a doctor for Shalin. However, the actor ended up misbehaving with the doctor and questioning his qualifications.

For those unaware, after his fight during the captaincy task with Archana Gautam, Shalin was feeling a little unwell. Therefore, a doctor was sent in on the show to check on him. Shalin was called to the medical room but, instead of getting treated, the actor showed tantrums. He was seen misbehaving with the doctor and went on to tell him that he was not qualified enough to treat him. “Do you have an MBBS degree, tell me your qualifications," Shalin asked the medical expert on the show.

Meanwhile, after fight with Archana, Bigg Boss directly nominated Shalin and banned him from becoming the captain of the house. However, even after this, the actor continued to be his rebellious self. On the following day, he refused to sing the morning anthem. While everyone sang the anthem despite being sleepy, Shalin stood there with folded arms. This was another house rule that he broke after smoking in the garden and removing the mic. Later, when the newly assigned captain of the house, Gautam Vig, assigned Shalin to clean the room, he refused to do that as well.

It is now anticipated that due to his incessant depiction of tantrums, he is likely to be called out by Salman Khan, the show’s host, on Shukrawar Ka Vaar.

For the unversed, celebrities who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house this year are Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

