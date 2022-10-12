Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Gets Jealous As Tina Datta Tells Gautam Vig 'I Care For You'; Watch Video

The equations in the Bigg Boss house keep changing with each passing day. BB 16 fans have been observing the bond between Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shalin Bhanot lately. It seems romance is brewing between Tina Datta and the Captain of the house Gautma Vig now, as evident from the latest clip ft the two.

In a video posted on Bigg Boss’ official Twitter handle, we see Tina Datta and Gautam Vig teaming up to tease Shalin about their ‘unconditional love.’ In the short video, Gautam is seen having a one-on-one conversation with Shalin and telling him about his liking for Tina. Later on, we see, Gautam and Tina seated close to each other on the dining table, when they team up to tease Shalin. Gautam says, “Tina understands everything even without saying." Tina too smilingly says she has unconditional love for Gautam. Next, the camera zooms on furious Shalin’s face. Check out the fun video here:

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Soundarya Sharma passed an insensitive comment on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary while discussing Ankit Gupta with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Nimrit pointed out that Ankit only follows Priyanka’s instructions and never uses his own mind. Soundarya agreed with Nimrit and said that Ankit’s mother is going to suffer a lot if Priyanka gets married to him.

In another incident, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Sreejita De got into a heated argument with Gori Nagori after the latter came into the kitchen to wash her hand while they were cooking food. This led to an ugly fight between them. While Sreejita called Gori “standardless," the latter hit back at the TV actress, saying “tumhara kya standard hai?" MC Stan came out in support of Gori and lashed out at Sreejita, Nimrit, Tina and Sumbul for sidelining Gori as she comes from a small town.

When the fight got escalated, Bigg Boss called captain Gautam into the confession room and asked him to name four contestants who were mainly responsible for the altercation. Gautam took Sreejita, Gori, MC Stan and Tina’s names. Later, Bigg Boss announced that it was a nomination task, and all the four contestants have been nominated for this week’s elimination.

For the unversed, celebrities who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house this year are Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

Advertisement Bigg Boss 16 airs from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm on Colors TV, whereas on Saturdays and Sundays, Salman Khan hosts the show from 9:30 pm.

