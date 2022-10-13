Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Denies 'Abusive' Marriage Claim, Tells Tina 'I Love You'; Dalljiet Hits Back

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta asked Shalin Bhanot about his marriage with ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur. Dalljiet and Shalin filed for divorce in 2016. Dalljiet had accused Shalin of domestic violence, an allegation he had previously denied. The two had met on the sets of the TV show ‘Kulvaddhu’ in 2006 and fell in love. They even won the fourth season of celebrity couple dance show ‘Nach Baliye’ and got married soon after.

On Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin and Tina were heard discussing his past relationship with Dalljiet. It all began when Shalin gave an indirect hint about his feelings for Tina. “I promise you one thing that I will never hurt you," Shalin told Tina. Tina said that if something happens between her and Shalin it will be a little awkward for her as she knows Dalljiet. She then asked Shalin if his marriage with Dalljiet was an “abusive" one. Shalin categorically denied the claims and even said that he is “best friends" with Dalljiet.

Now, Dalljiet has reacted to Shalin’s conversation with Tina. Taking to Twitter, Dalljiet hit back at Shalin’s claims of her being his “best friend". Dalljiet, via her unverified account, tweeted, “No I am not your best friend, Shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship. I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fictions and stories please. And u r calling it funny? really?Tina no hard feelings for u." (sic)

Later, in the same episode, Shalin jokingly said “I love you" to Tina. He also told Gautam Vig that he has started liking the Uttaran actress and really wants to give their bond a shot.

