Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's Parents Express Concern, Say They Are 'Worried' After MC Stan's Threat

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot’s parents have issued a statement condemning MC Stan’s open threat in one of the recent episodes. Shalin’s parents mentioned that they are ‘worried’ for the safety of their son and their family. They also questioned Stan’s threat on national television and asked the makers if this was allowed. Sharing the statement, Shalin’s parents urged all Bigg Boss 16 contestants to keep the competition ‘healthy and safe’.

“Namaste and thank you for all the love you have all been showering on our son Shalin. Shalin signed up for this truly amazing journey, the one with lots of challenges. We are sure he will come out emerging as a winner of hearts and love. However, we are worried! Last night seeing our son get death threats on national television has been worrisome. Post the episode, the threats have continued to pour in via fandoms and we wonder how is this ok?" Shalin’s parents’ statement read.

“It’s a reality show but at the end of the day, it’s for entertainment. Why are we bringing life and death and death threats in to this all? Our family is genuinely worried and we want to know how is this allowed on national television? We are worried about our son, his safety and the safety of our family! There’s nothing beyond our son’s happiness and safety that matters to us," the statement added.

For the unversed, in a recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, we saw a massive fight between MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot. It all started after the rapper nominated Tina Datta for eviction which left the actress disappointed. While Tina lashed out at Stan for nominating her, Shalin also jumped into the argument. This lead to a massive fight between the two. Shalin and Stan hurled abuses at each other with the latter repeatedly mentioning that he wishes to slap the actor.

In a video that surfaced online, Stan was seen openly threatening Shalin when he said, “Mere fans log dekh rahe hai. Tereko dikhaeinge. Gayab hai tu. Galti se dikh bahar. Bombay mein rehna hai na? Uthate hai ghar se (My fans are watching this. They will show you. You will disappear. I’ll see you outside. You want to live in Mumbai? We will pick you up from your house)." Following this, Shalin’s fans had also urged the actor’s team to file a complaint against the rapper.

