Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar Highlights: Salman Khan Schools Priyanka, Says 'Hum Thappad Maarke Bhi...'

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar Highlights: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary faced Salman Khan’s wrath on Saturday night. He sarcastically pulled her up for her behaviour lately, accusing her of being a hypocrite. “Priyanka, why are you sitting with them? Your level is different. You are superior in the house. FYI, from today, your name shouldn’t be Priyanka. It should be Pari-yanka. You shouldn’t be sitting with them, you should sit in a separate seat," Salman said, arranging a throne for her.

Salman then rearranged the room — on one side, those who hate Priyanka, and on the other, those who are playing their individual games. The Bigg Boss host gave everyone an opportunity to speak, with the contestants pointing out her hypocrisy. Salman tauntingly called her ‘devi’ and asks everyone to take her blessings. “Bade pyaar se samjha raha hoon, appreciate karo. Hum thappad maarke bhi samjha sakte the," Salman said. “Dialogue batao mera kya hai?" he asked, to which Priyanka replied, “Thappad se darr nahi lagta, pyaar se lagta hai."

He joked that his mother sees him wake up with nightmares about Bigg Boss and that he should stop hosting Bigg Boss from next season otherwise he won’t be able to focus on his film projects. He also brought up Ankit Gupta and Priyanka’s relationship. He pointed out that Priyanka has maintained that she loved Ankit and added that she maintained that they are friends. When her relationship with Ankit is maintained as pure, why did she question Sajid Khan and Sumbul Touqeer after he saved her from elimination?

After much back and forth, Salman pointed out that she doesn’t want Ankit to leave because she will be alone and forced to play alone. Priyanka accepted it. He added that he has been trying to push her to play her own game while Ankit plays his own. Despite all this, she is not changing, questions will be raised about her performance and their relationship. Salman eventually put her off the hook.

Salman’s birthday celebrations begin:

Maniesh Paul made his way to Bigg Boss 16 and celebrated Salman’s birthday with the contestants. Maniesh began the celebrations by asking Salman to recall the hook steps of some of his best songs.

Sajid Khan joined MC Stan and Shiv Thakare to dance to Hello Brother; Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma and Sumbul dance on Masha Allah; Priyanka and Ankit bring the house down with their performance Chal Pyaar Karegi; Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot dance to Bhangra Pa Le; Shiv, Nimrat and Sreejita De dance Pyaar Dilon Ka Mela Hai; and end the performances by dancing on Bhai Ka Birthday Hai. As part of the games, Maniesh asked a bunch of questions to the women while the men suffered the pain of waxing.

