Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar: Salman Plays Fun Word Guessing Game With Ranveer, Pooja and Jacqueline

This week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode got the viewers laughing as the stars of Cirkus - Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma along with director Rohit Shetty joined Bigg Boss host Salman Khan on the stage. While the actors had a fantastic time interacting with Salman, they also played a fun game in which the guests guess a word with headsets on. We also see the star cast playing a fun ‘Cirkus ka Sach’ game in which they ask each other fun questions.

Along with Rohit Shetty, the cast of the film including Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma arrive on the stage dancing to the song ‘Current Laga Re’. A few real circus performers enter the house with vibrant banners and fanfare and get housemates to dance to the trending song from the upcoming film. Borrowing inspiration from the song, filmmaker Rohit Shetty introduces a fun task that involves two housemates out of which one dons an armband, that shocks them if the other housemate answers questions asked by the ‘Cirkus’ team in the affirmative. Later, we see Vikkas answering questions for Archana and giving answers in the affirmative. We also see Archana giving answers in the affirmative and agreeing that Shalin and Tina are more than friends and they are faking the friendship.

Next, we see Ranveer asking Salman to play the word guessing game and they have hilarious actions as the star cast including Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde and more make the viewers laugh out loud as they guess the words while songs being played on headsets.

Later, a Lie-o-meter test is carried to the stage. It entails both sitting on a chair with green and red bulbs and answering tricky questions. For every truthful answer the green bulbs on it light up and for lies, the red ones light up.

Rohit Shetty answers if Chulbul Pandey will be part of his cop universe, and he agrees. Next, Varun Sharma asks Rohit if he does badmouth actors he works with behind their backs - to which he says he says everything on their face.

We also see that Ranveer is not spared in this segment. He is asked if he has ever said ‘I love you’ to his wife Deepika Padukone to butter her up. He says that he does so to keep his ‘grahasti’ (home) running. The second question is if he would like to host Bigg Boss. He agrees and says he will be more than happy, but Ranveer and Rohit Shetty agree that Salman Khan is the best BB host.

After all this fun banter with the housemates and Salman Khan, we see Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline grooving with Salman on Oh Haseena Zulfon Wali, and they set the stage on fire with their killer moves.

Later on, Ranveer too joins the song towards the end. Ranveer says that he wanted to dance to. And next we see Ranveer dancing to Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doori from Andaaz Apna Apna - starring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. After the fun session, Salman wishes the Cirkus cast luck and bids adieu.

