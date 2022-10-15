Bigg Boss 16: Sidharth, Rakul Make Priyanka-Ankit Perform Romantic Dance, Salman Khan Grooves Too; Watch

All eyes will be on Bigg Boss 16 contestants and the show’s host Salman Khan for the weekend special Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode. With all the drama that unfolded in the house with Sumbul’s dad entering the house and bashing Shalin Bhanot and Tina for being double-faced with the actress - there’s a lot more to look forward to in the upcoming episode. On Saturday, Bigg Boss makers dropped a new promo of the show that sees Thank God stars Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra joining the show’s host Salman Khan. Not only this, they even spoke to the housemates and asked the couple Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta to perform a romantic dance.

In a video posted on Colors TV’s official Twitter handle, Sidharth and Rakul invite Priyanka and Ankit to perform on one of the very famous Sri Lankan indie songs used in their film, ‘Manike Maghe Hithe.’ The fans are sure to go gaga over it. The music of this song is so melodious that even if you do not understand the lyrics, you are bound to tap your feet whenever this song plays anywhere. It has a very romantic feel attached to it. And since Priyanka and Ankit’s fans desperately want them both to become a couple in real life, this performance of theirs in tonight’s episode is going to make all of Priyankit fans go crazy. It will be a treat to watch them dance on Bigg Boss. This will also be more special because netizens have been demanding the makers of Bigg Boss 16 and Colors Tv to show more footage of their beloved Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. Seems like their wish has been granted.

As the video progresses, it also sees all the other house mates coming and joining Priyanka and Ankit in their dance. Looks like Sidharth and Rakul made housemates quite happy by joining them on ‘Weekend ka Vaar.’ We also see Sid and Rakul making Salman Khan groove to the beats.

Earlier, it was reported that Bigg Boss 16 will see its first elimination on Saturday. After Salman Khan announced no eviction last week, contestants who have been nominated for eviction this time are Tina Datta, Gori Nagori, Mc Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Sreejita De. However, if reports are to be believed, Uttaran actress Sreejita De will be the first contestant to walk out of Salman Khan’s show this weekend. Several Bigg Boss fan pages have shared the eviction update on social media. However, there is no official confirmation so far and only time will tell if Sreejita De will walk out of Bigg Boss 16 house this week or not.

Celebrities who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house this year are Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

Bigg Boss 16 airs from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm on Colors TV, whereas on Saturdays and Sundays, Salman Khan hosts the show from 9:30 pm.

