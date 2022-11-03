Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman Answers Those Calling His Segment 'Boring', Call Them 'Jealous People'

Unlike other Bigg Boss seasons, Salman Khan hosts Weekend Ka Vaar on Fridays and Saturdays this time. Replacing him as the host on Sundays is Shekhar Suman this time. His segment in the show is called ‘Bigg Bulletin’ where he not only evaluates inmates’ performance but also indulges in fun conversations with them. However, ever since the premiere of Bigg Boss 16, a section of the audience has been claiming that Shekhar Sumar’s segment is boring. Now, reacting to the same, the Bigg Bulletin host has said that people criticising it without any valid point are merely ‘jealous’.

“These things happen only when you are successful. It could be the work of rival channels, competitors or even people who don’t like the fact that I am back. I have a reason to believe so as the reaction wouldn’t have been so extreme. There are people who love it and then there are a few who hate it. If there was genuine criticism, it would have been an average reaction. The ones calling it boring are jealous people or bought bots. Also, social media is a fallacious space where people are hiding behind unknown masks," he told Indian Express.

Shekhar Suman also talked about comparisons with Salman Khan as the host and explained that there should not be any comparisons because he is not hosting the show per se. Rather, he added that his segment is about ‘light-hearted conversation with a tinge of sarcasm’. “If I was hosting the entire show, the comparison would have been inevitable," he added.

“This is a quintessential Salman Khan show. To make one’s presence felt, was a challenge in itself. I was clear though that I wanted to bring my own perception, and add another dimension," the actor further said.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 16 contestants who are nominated for elimination this week are Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Soundarya Sharma.

