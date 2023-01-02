Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare’s Mother Has This To Say About Ex-GF's Tattoo On His Wrist; His 'Perfect Match'

Shiv Thakare is quite popular on actor Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 16. Not just among fans but he has been popular among his fellow participants too. Recently, Shiv Thakare had a hard time on the show when he was extremely emotional and demotivated. It prompted his close ally in the show, Sajid Khan, to help him.

Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are Shiv allies in the show. These six contestants are extremely close, and they are always pitted against the remaining contestants in this season. When asked by Sajid Khan about his emotional turmoil, Shiv said that he is lonely at times and misses his former girlfriend, Veena Jagtap. He then showed them Veena's name tattooed on his wrist. Shiv's fans are well aware that he is a fitness enthusiast who avoids getting tattoos on his body. However, his love for Veena caused him to break this rule and get her name inked on his wrist.

After this incident, even Veena Jagtap wrote a note to Shiv Thakare encouraging him to do his best to win the show.

Meanwhile, Shiv Thakare’s mother opened up about this incident in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. She stated that Shiv is a mature adult who can make his own decisions. Reacting to his tattoo, she said, “It is completely his lookout, I have nothing to say on this. He has been independent and has been taking his decisions on his own.”

On being asked if anyone from the house, she thinks is a perfect match for Shiv Thakare, she said, “I don’t think so there’s any girl inside the house that my son finds a potential partner in, having said that he is there to play his game and I want him to win once he’s out of the house."

Shiv Thakare, the season 2 winner of Bigg Boss Marathi, fell in love with his co-contestant Veena Jagtap. Shiv got Veena's name tattooed on his wrist during one of the Bigg Boss Marathi house tasks to show his love for her. Fans cheered for this couple and rejoiced to see them together.

Shiv Thakare is an Indian reality TV star and choreographer who rose to prominence after appearing on MTV Roadies Rising in 2017. He comes from a Maharashtrian family in Amravati. Shiv is best known for winning MTV Antisocial and making it to the MTV Roadies semi-finals.

