Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De Confirmed as First Wild Card Entry, Rekindles Rivalry with Tina Datta

After speculations that Sreejita De would be the first wild card entry into the Bigg Boss 16 house, the makers confirmed on Wednesday night that the TV actress was indeed making a comeback. Sreejita was the first contestant to have been eliminated from the Salman Khan-hosted show.

In a promo dropped late at night on Wednesday, Bigg Boss is seen revealing to the housemates that Sreejita will be entering the show. It is said that she is back to settle old scores, and soon enough, the actress and Tina Datta are seen locked in a war of words. Sreejita points out Tina’s negative energy and Tina responds with disdain, “that’s your opinion."

“Please get out of my energy," Sreejita is heard saying, while Tina asks Bigg Boss, “You couldn’t see me happy?" Sreejita adds more fuel to the fire by getting closer to Shalin Bhanot. “Now I can hug Shalin," she says as she hugs the actor. Tina is said to be possessive about her equation with Shalin.

It seems Sreejita’s entry is going to spell more trouble for Tina, who has already been questioned for her behaviour with respect to Shalin. Her entry will be aired tonight.

Fans are also speculating if this would also mean that Tina Datta will not be eliminated this week. “Looks like Tina got another content apart from Shalin now," one of the social media users tweeted. Another fan wrote, “So happy. Tina is definitely not going now this week. It’ll be Stan or Sumbul. They won’t evict Nimmo so early."

Tina Datta and Sreejita De worked together in the popular show Uttaran (2008). However, they were always at loggerheads inside the Bigg Boss house. After her eviction, in an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Sreejita clearly specified that she and Tina are not friends. She went on to say that she never really liked Tina’s vibes.

