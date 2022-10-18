Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De Says Tina Datta Is Not Her Friend, Calls Her Love Angle With Shalin Bhanot 'Game' | Exclusive

Sreejita De recently became the first contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. During her short stint in Salman Khan’s show, her cold war with co-contestant Tina Datta was very clear. Days after walking out of the reality show, Sreejita told News18 Showhsa that she has now watched all episodes and has realised how Tina talked unnecessary things about her. Sreejita also claimed that Tina had been saying ‘nonsensical’ things about her for the last ten years.

“In some episodes, I saw that Tina was bitching about me. She was constantly trying to manipulate Shalin or Gautam, telling them that they were her friends and that she does not like when they sit with me. She said a lot of faltu ki and nonsensical things about me. I knew this also because she has been talking similar things about me for the last 10 years. But I did not know that she is such an idiot that she will continue talking about the same things in a reality show too," Shreejita told us.

“I also think that Gautam should not have filtered things before me. Rather, he should have told me everything that Tina had been saying. It would have changed my game too," the 33-years-old actress added.

During the interview, Sreejita was also asked why both, she and Tina were never really open about their enmity against each other. To this, the actress clearly specified that they are not friends and went on to say that she never really liked her vibes.

“Honestly, I was very upfront right from day one. When Salman sir introduced us on stage also, I clearly said that we are not friends. Tina tried talking to me thrice. She told me that we should play together and added that we aren’t enemies. I told her clearly that she isn’t my friend. Several co-contestants including Manya and Priyanka among others asked me about our (her and Tina’s) bond, I told them also that we know each other for 10 years but we were never friends because I don’t like her energy and vibes. Even she does not like my vibes," Sreejita said.

“But Tina hid all of this right from the beginning because she wanted to portray that she considers me a friend and that it’s me who nominates her and fights with her," she added.

Sreejita De further stated that Tina was afraid of her and said, “I feel, Tina also knew that she wasn’t strong enough to stand against me during any fight and therefore she paired up with Shalin. She was afraid that she’ll be defeated by me. She always wanted a support system."

When asked about Tina and Shalin’s alleged romantic angle in Bigg Boss 16, Sreejita De called it a ‘game’. “Only a game. She knows that she will get weak alone. She needs somebody to support her and create content," she shared.

