Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De Trends As Archana Gautam Teaches 'More Bana Dungi' To Her Fiance

Bigg Boss 16 is celebrating family week as a part of which loved ones of the contestants are entering the reality show for a day. As a part of the same Sreejita De’s fiance, Michael will also be seen gracing the show in the upcoming episode. In the recent promo, Michael can be seen entering the house and hugging his ladylove. But guess who gets most excited after meeting Michael? Archana Gautam.

In the promo, Archana can be seen interacting with Sreejita De’s fiance. She mentions that it was her ‘fantasy’ to meet a foreigner. She further interacts with him and teaches him her iconic line, ‘maarte maarte more bana dungi’. As he repeats the words after her, Archana cannot stop laughing. Sharing the promo, the channel wrote, “Sreejita ke fiancé ne Bigg Boss ke ghar mein seekhi hindi."

Soon after the promo was shared, several Bigg Boss fans reacted to it and called Archana hilarious. “I wonder, #ArchanaGautam gives so much of the content to @biggboss that even their editing team gets perplexed about which one to put in the episode and which to place for the next one," one of the fans wrote. Another user called Archana ‘heart and soul’ of the show.

Meanwhile, another moment that caught everyone’s attention was Sreejita De and Michael’s liplock on national television. As soon as Michael entered the house, Sreejita jumped with all her love and eagerness. The couple then left everyone in complete awe as they shared a kiss.

For the unversed, family members of the contestants have entered Bigg Boss 16 house as a part of the family week. Earlier Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s mothers, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s brother, Shiv Thakare’s mother and Sajid Khan’s filmmaker sister Farah Khan also entered the show.

