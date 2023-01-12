Home » News » Bigg Boss » Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De Trends As Archana Gautam Teaches 'More Bana Dungi' To Her Fiance

Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De Trends As Archana Gautam Teaches 'More Bana Dungi' To Her Fiance

In the latest Bigg Boss 16 promo, Archana Gautam can be seen mentioning that it was her 'fantacy' to meet a foreigner.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: January 12, 2023, 14:04 IST

Mumbai, India

Sreejita De's fiance Michael enters Bigg Boss 16 house. (Photos: Instagram)
Sreejita De's fiance Michael enters Bigg Boss 16 house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 16 is celebrating family week as a part of which loved ones of the contestants are entering the reality show for a day. As a part of the same Sreejita De’s fiance, Michael will also be seen gracing the show in the upcoming episode. In the recent promo, Michael can be seen entering the house and hugging his ladylove. But guess who gets most excited after meeting Michael? Archana Gautam.

In the promo, Archana can be seen interacting with Sreejita De’s fiance. She mentions that it was her ‘fantasy’ to meet a foreigner. She further interacts with him and teaches him her iconic line, ‘maarte maarte more bana dungi’. As he repeats the words after her, Archana cannot stop laughing. Sharing the promo, the channel wrote, “Sreejita ke fiancé ne Bigg Boss ke ghar mein seekhi hindi."

Advertisement

Soon after the promo was shared, several Bigg Boss fans reacted to it and called Archana hilarious. “I wonder, #ArchanaGautam gives so much of the content to @biggboss that even their editing team gets perplexed about which one to put in the episode and which to place for the next one," one of the fans wrote. Another user called Archana ‘heart and soul’ of the show.

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, another moment that caught everyone’s attention was Sreejita De and Michael’s liplock on national television. As soon as Michael entered the house, Sreejita jumped with all her love and eagerness. The couple then left everyone in complete awe as they shared a kiss.

For the unversed, family members of the contestants have entered Bigg Boss 16 house as a part of the family week. Earlier Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s mothers, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s brother, Shiv Thakare’s mother and Sajid Khan’s filmmaker sister Farah Khan also entered the show.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 12, 2023, 14:04 IST
last updated: January 12, 2023, 14:04 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

RRR Team Celebrates Win At Golden Globe Awards 2023: See Unseen Photos Of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli And MM Keeravani

+10PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is A Picture Of Grace In Simple White Saree, Check Out The Diva's Gorgeous Monochrome Looks