Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De's Fiance Backs Her After Fight With Gori Nagori, Says 'She Only Reacted'

A Massive drama unfolded in Bigg Boss 16 house on Tuesday after a major fight broke out between Sreejita De and Gori Nagori. It all started after the Uttaran fame asked Haryanvi dancer-singer not to use a kitchen towel while she is cooking. However, a petty issue soon turned into a heated argument with Sumbul and MC Stan also jumping in between. During the fight, Sreejita went on to question Gori’s upbringing and even called her ‘standard less’.

A day after, Sreejita De’s fiance Michael has now reacted to the entire fight and has issued a statement. He has said that even though the situation could have been handled better, Sreejita only reacted to what was happening in the house. “We admit that Sreejita De could have handled yesterday‘s incident better. However, it is vital to note that things got out of proposition as many housemates immediately jumped in, pushing the fight further unnecessarily. Singling out Sreejita De as the only one responsible and to blame afterwards is ‘NOT RIGHT’," he said.

Advertisement

Sreejita’s fiance also admitted that the actress could have used better words but added that she had no intention to discriminate. “In the heat of the moment Sreejita De highlighted other housemates’’Behaviour’ as a reaction to insulting sign language/gestures and aggression shown to Sreejita and others working in the kitchen. So Sreejita reacted to the situation by describing it as “mannerless." We can’t ignore that Sreejita should have used better words to highlight her disapproval and upsetness, but she never meant to discriminate any other housemate as lower class or Illiterate or never meant to discriminate any other BB housemates in any way. Every contestant is and remains equal in BB," the statement added.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

For the unversed, celebrities who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house this year are Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here