Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De's Fiance Drops Love-Filled Post On Their Engagement Anniversary

It’s “the beginning of forever" for lovebirds Sreejita De and her fiancé Michael Blohm-Pape. The TV actress got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Michael on December 21 last year. While Sreejita is currently inside Bigg Boss 16 house, Michael shared an adorable reel on social media celebrating their first engagement anniversary. In the video, he recollected all the mushy pictures of their romantic and fun moments spent with “her love." He also added the popular song Makhna by Tanishk Bagchi, Yaseer Desai, and Asees Kaur in the background.

As Sreejita is currently one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss 16 house, Michael felt incomplete that they “are not celebrating together this year." Missing his ladylove, he penned a heartfelt note wishing her on their special day. “The Beginning of Forever! Happiest 1st engagement anniversary, my love! Even though we are not celebrating together this year, I couldn’t be happier knowing that I have you by my side. I love you Sreejita. You mean the world to me - Always!" the note read.

Advertisement

Fans of the TV actress greeted the couple and dropped heart emojis in the comments section. A user wrote, “This reel has my heart. You two are so adorable together. I am supporting Sreejita since her Uttaran show days. She is special. And seeing you two really gives me so much peace. Always stay with each other. May God bless you two forever." Another wrote, “Congratulations buddy." “My favourite, God bless you guys," read one of the comments.

Advertisement

The couple dated for two years before getting engaged in 2021. They are frequently seen treating their fans with lovey-dovey pictures on social media. In a recent interview with ETimes, Sreejita opened up about her relationship when she said, “Michael is a great friend who is always encouraging and helpful. There are days when you feel depressed and unmotivated due to work pressure or whatever else; on those days, he motivates me so much that I forget about my troubles."

Advertisement

In addition, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant spilled the beans about her wedding plans and added, “We haven’t finalized the date, but in all likelihood, it will happen by the end of this year. It will be a close-knit ceremony with just 70-100 people in attendance. I want to choose a time when people can travel freely to India and Germany. I will move to Germany eventually."

Sreejita made her acting debut with the popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Later, she also appeared in shows including Nazar, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Ladies Special, Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi, Piya Rangrezz, and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here