After her eviction from Bigg Boss 16, TV actress Tina Datta is likely to resume work. The actress, who was last seen in Naxalbari alongside Rajeev Khandelwal, has had an eventful time in the Bigg Boss 16 house. If rumours are to be believed, Tina has been approached to play the lead role in a new show on Sony Television. A report by Bollywood Life suggests that Swastik Productions intends to launch a remake of a Turkish show on Sony TV and have approached Tina Datta for the main role.

The report quoted a source as saying, “Swastik has already worked with Tina and now after the hype post-Bigg Boss, Tina was the perfect fit for the role". However, Tina hasn't revealed details yet. The actress has previously worked with Swastik Productions on the show titled Karmaphal Daata Shani, where she essayed the role of Dhamini. The production company, on the other hand, is well-known for its large-budget mythological shows such as Mahabharat, Mahakali, and others.

Previously, there were rumours that Tina signed a film while being inside the house. But there is no confirmation on the same. The actress has reportedly been cast in one of the upcoming south films, where she will be paired with a big star. The 'TinaTribe' went crazy when reports about the actress signing her Telugu debut film surfaced on the internet. Aside from that, she has been cast in the lead role in Durga Aur Charu, which is currently airing on Colors channel.

Tina Datta made a lot of headlines during Bigg Boss 16. She had a significant journey inside the house, from her bond and spat with Shalin Bhanot to her subsequent fights with other co-contestants. Her exit came as a huge surprise to many because she was one of the most powerful contestants on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Speaking about her eviction, Tina said in a press statement, “I had my inhibitions about signing up for Bigg Boss 16 because surviving in this house can be very challenging”. She added, “Now that I’m out of the house, I feel that I can take on anything”.

Now, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soumbul Touqeer Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Shiv Thakare will compete for Bigg Boss 16 trophy.

