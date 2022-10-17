Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Confronts Shalin Bhanot About Claustrophic Comment; Twitter Is Impressed

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer is winning the internet after she confronted Shalin Bhanot on Sunday night’s episode. The new Bigg Boss 16 episode was all things mellow but it did have one high point — Sumbul learning about Shalin’s comments about her. The Imlie actress learns about Shalin’s comments about her through Gautam Singh Vig.

It all began when Sumbul asked Gautam why people thought she has a crush on Shalin. When Gautam informed her that her actions hint that she’s attracted to him, the actress denied having any feelings for him. It is then that Gautam told her about Shalin’s thoughts. He told her that Shalin had once asked Gautam to help distract the actress when they are together for a long because Shalin would feel claustrophobic. He added that Shalin felt he can’t tell Sumbul much because that might push her into depression.

Shocked by the confession, Sumbul decided to confront Shalin. She asked him if all that she’s heard from Gautam is true or not. The actor confessed that he did say all this and added that he didn’t know how else to tackle this. Angry with the confession, Sumbul apologised to Shalin for making him go through things that he did and apologised for making people think that she is having feelings for him. Following the confrontation, Tina Dutta tried to comfort Shalin but failed.

Meanwhile, Sumbul spoke to Sajid Khan about the incident. She assured him that she has no feelings for Shalin. Sajid reminded her that her father was right and that she should only follow her dreams.

The turn of events led to fans cheering for Sumbul. Many rejoiced that she stood up for herself and requested her to maintain a distance from Shalin and Tina.

