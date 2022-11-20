BB 16: Sumbul's Imlie Co-Star Manasvi Vashist Questions 'Obsession' Charge, Slams Her 'Character Assassination'

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan confronted Sumbul Touqeer Khan for her alleged obsession with Shalin Bhanot. However, looks like this has left Sumbul’s former co-star Manasvi Vashist disappointed and upset. On Sunday afternoon, Manasvi, who worked with Sumbul in Imlie, took to his Instagram stories and penned down a long note in support of his former co-star. The actor slammed Sumbul’s ‘character assassination’ and alleged that all other Bigg Boss 16 housemates are attacking her. He even lashed out at them for not taking a stand for Sumbul.

“I am deeply saddened to see the character assassination of a simple girl on national television. I have worked with Sumbul and she is a very sensible and honest girl. I am watching this season of Bigg Boss and it’s extremely frustrating to see how everybody is brutally attacking her character and not even a single person is taking a stand for her. This is disgusting," Manasvi wrote.

“You tell the world that if a woman says ‘no’ then it is a no. Then why are you putting allegations on a woman that she is ‘obsessed’ and ‘in love’ with a man when she hasn’t said that herself? Why would you do that to her? Just because you think she is vulnerable? This is pathetic," the actor added.

For the unversed, Salman Khan confronted Sumbul Touqeer Khan for her alleged obsession with Shalin Bhanot during Saturday’s episode. While the former Imlie actress denied the same, Salman questioned her for not letting Tina Datta talk to Bhanot for even five minutes. Salman even asked other housemates about their opinion on Sumbul and Shalin’s equation. While Sajid Khan mentioned that Sumbul has a ‘childhood crush’ on Bhanot, even Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia agreed but added that she has stopped to intervene in Sumbul’s matter. Shiv Thakare also mentioned that Shalin and Sumbul have ‘dosti se thoda upar ka relation’.

