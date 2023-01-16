Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Nominates Tina; Latter Takes Soundarya’s Name, Says ‘Archana Ke Pallu Ke Bina…’

With Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik taking an exit from the Bigg Boss house over the weekend, the cycle to outs yet another contestant has just started! Contestants are seen fighting after they nominate each other for elimination from the show. In a new promo, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen nominating Tina Datta for her minimal contribution in the house, on the other hand, Tina targets Soundarya Sharma, saying that she is nothing without her friend Archana Gautam’s support.

In a clip posted on Colors TV’s official Instagram handle, housemates are getting into a heated war of words as they come to know about each other’s thoughts during the nominations task. As the nomination process starts, we see Sumbul nominating Tina Datta. We also see her taunting her as she says " you must have had a bigger contributuon with Shalin, but not in the house." Next, we see Tina nominating Soundarya as the former says, “Archana ke pallu le bina, I don’t think she can play her game." Soundarya gets furious and calls her insecure. The promo ends with Priyanka pushing Soundarya down a slide as she nominates her.

Meanwhile, with just 3 weeks left for the show to reach its final episode, all the contenders are willing to reach to the finals and lift the golden trophy.

In last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 16, contestants bid an emotional farewell to Sajid Khan, who took exit from the show. Before his exit, Bigg Boss brought up Sajid’s struggle of staying locked in the house for four years and then coming into the Bigg Boss 16 house. Bigg Boss explained that Sajid has won the hearts of the contestants and he is the first one to be respected and loved by each and every contestant. He went on to appreciate Sajid’s originality and personality.

After four years, Sajid got an opportunity to start shooting for his film and Bigg Boss asks Sajid to take an exit from the house and pursue the opportunity of getting back to filmmaking. Getting emotional Sajid apologizes to his mandali if he did anything wrong.

Nimrit, Sumbul, Shiv and MC Stan were seen crying inconsolably as they got to know the news. Even the other contestants felt bad that Sajid has left the house.

